A concert in Cornelius will benefit a Mooresville couple.

Jammin With the Jeters will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Boatyard LKN, 18418 Statesville Road.

The concert will feature Tyler Reese Tritt. She is the daughter of Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, musician and recording artist Travis Tritt.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at www.bydlkn.com. Tickets will be $25 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Bill and Sara Jeter and their fight against cancer.