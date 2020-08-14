You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Confirmed case of rabies found in raccoon near Mooresville
View Comments
top story

Confirmed case of rabies found in raccoon near Mooresville

Only $5 for 5 months

Iredell County Animal Services & Control has confirmed a case of rabies.

This case involves a raccoon that tested positive for rabies on Ervin Road off River Highway in Mooresville.

Please avoid all contact with all wild or stray animals.

All dogs, cats and ferrets are required by state law to be vaccinated at the age of 3 months.

Pets or stray animals with suspected exposure to rabies should be reported to Iredell County Animal Services and Control at (704) 878-5335.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics