Confirmed case of rabies found in raccoon near Mooresville

Iredell County Animal Services & Control has confirmed a case of rabies.
This case involves a raccoon that tested positive for rabies on Ervin Road off River Highway in Mooresville.
Please avoid all contact with all wild or stray animals.
All dogs, cats and ferrets are required by state law to be vaccinated at the age of 3 months.
Pets or stray animals with suspected exposure to rabies should be reported to Iredell County Animal Services and Control at (704) 878-5335.
