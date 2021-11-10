Congressman calls Mooresville's UTI a 'world-class facility'

Congressman Richard Hudson on Tuesday visited Mooresville’s Universal Technical Institute, also home to the NASCAR Technical Institute, one day after announcing his 2022 reelection bid for the state’s 10th District which now includes part of Iredell County.

The North Carolina General Assembly recently approved new Congressional maps following the 2020 Census. The newly-configured 10th District includes Hudson's home county of Cabarrus, as well as Rowan and Davidson which he previously represented in the 8th District. Portions of Iredell, Davie and Guilford counties are also part of the new 10th District.

Hudson, a Republican, said he last toured UTI’s NASCAR campus in 2018. He said on Tuesday his philosophy for representation is that he needs to know his community and the community needs to know him. “I’m excited to represent this community,” Hudson said. “And I’ve got a big learning curve.”

Hudson was first elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as in House leadership as the Republican Conference Secretary.

“I’m thrilled to have this county in my new district and I intend to work very hard to earn the votes of the people,” Hudson said.