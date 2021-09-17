 Skip to main content
Constitution Week kits shared with fourth graders
Constitution Week kits shared with fourth graders

  • Updated
In observance of Constitution Week, the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently delivered almost 1200 Constitution kits to eight area fourth grade classes.

The kits included a Constitution booklet, flag, patriotic pencil, Constitution fact sheet and a two-piece foam glider. Schools receiving the goody bags were Coddle Creek Elementary, East Mooresville Intermediate, Lakeshore Elementary, Lake Norman Elementary, Langtree Charter, Mooresville Intermediate, Shepherds Elementary and Woodlawn School.

Members of the DAR Chapter gathered at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, to help assemble the kits during a recent workday. Members were Pelham Edmonds, Julia Elliott, Denise McNeil, Cheryl Radley, Priscilla Sundie, Cindy Warren, Rita Azali, Elizabeth Bryant, Nancy Jamgochian, Mary Morrow and Brenda Collins.

Celebrated annually, Constitution Week 2021 is Sept. 17-23. In a recent news release, it was noted that The Daughters of the American Revolution was the catalyst for establishing Constitution Week, which was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.

The DAR encourages all citizens to take time this week to learn more about the U.S. Constitution. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week.

