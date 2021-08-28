Continuing her legacy: After a weather cancellation last year, the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament is back on

COVID didn’t put a damper on plans for the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament last year. Instead, it took a hurricane, or at least the remnants of one, to halt the tourney.

This year, organizers are hoping neither the weather nor the virus will come into play and the tournament will continue its mission of raising scholarship funds and honoring the legacy of one of the area’s top golfers.

The tournament will tee off Sept. 16 at the Statesville Country Club.

The plans were to hold the tournament in 2020 with modifications due to COVID-19 but a forecast of heavy rains on the day of the event forced it to be canceled entirely. But it wasn’t a total loss, said Chris Bates of the Rotary Club of Statesville/Fourth Creek, the sponsor of the tournament.

Many of the participants who had signed up and paid their entry fees, as well as the sponsors, didn’t want their money back, asking that it go to the scholarship fund and to the beneficiaries of the tournament, Power Cross and the Children’s Hope Alliance.