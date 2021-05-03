CONTINUING TO GROW: Community support means slain officer will not be forgotten

Ledford said he and his family realize this response is not always the norm when an officer has been killed. “And that makes the result even more important to recognize. There have been so many events and fundraisers put on,” he said. “The magnitude of effort from others is astounding and we are, first and foremost, grateful, but we are also in awe of the great length and effort people have gone to for causes that honor Jordan. While it has been important to us to make connections and thank people along the way, we felt at this time of year it was appropriate to express our immeasurable gratitude for every effort made.”