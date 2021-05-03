CONTINUING TO GROW: Community support means slain officer will not be forgotten

It’s been two years since Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon was gunned down during a traffic stop.
In the wake of his death, two nonprofits were born. One provides financial assistance to students hoping to follow in his footsteps. The other also pays tribute to Sheldon’s passion – the K-9 unit.
Sheldon was a K-9 officer for the MPD.
On the night of May 4, 2019, Sheldon stopped a car on West Plaza Drive and the driver shot and killed Sheldon. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheldon’s brother, Carson Ledford, said despite the passage of two years, he and his family are still grieving. “There isn’t anything that can replace Jordan or bring him back to us,” he said in an email.
Although his brother’s death is still painful, seeing the community response to provide financial support for the Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Scholarship at Mitchell Community College and Sheldon’s K9s, which exists to help working dogs, has brought the family feelings of gratitude.
“In the months, now becoming years, since his death, we have tried to champion causes that keep his legacy alive. Who he was to us, and the community can still continue, even if he isn’t here to be a part of it,” Ledford said.
Turning their sadness into service is important to the family, Ledford said.
“Most days still feel raw and like it’s been a bad dream. But like many things in life, when the weight of it all has been too heavy, the burden has been shared by people in the community who loved him as well,” Ledford said.
And, in the past two years, the community has responded, donating money through everything from organized fundraisers to proceeds from restaurant nights or local corporations.
The donations poured in and enabled the scholarship and the support for the K-9 units to be established.
The scholarship provides half the cost for Basic Law Enforcement Training for four cadets each year.
The scholarship, Ledford estimates, has had more than 500 donors: from those who gave directly to Mitchell, to those who gave at third party events like concerts put on by local artist Kayla Vega, paint nights at HipHipHoowray, proceeds from local restaurant nights, and donations from local corporations like BestCo and Lowe’s. “The list is too large to include in its entirety and that speaks volumes about this community’s commitment to honoring Jordan,” he said.
Sheldon’s K9s helps pay feed costs and vet bills, which can quickly become a burdensome expense for handlers with retired dogs. Also it funds an equipment program, which most recently paid for part of the agility equipment (which Mooresville’s working dogs will train on) at the Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park, set to open June 5 of this year.
Several donations helped make the dog park, which will be at Cornelius Road Park, 247 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, a reality. More than $150,000 in donations and pledges were received for the dog park construction.
Ledford said he and his family realize this response is not always the norm when an officer has been killed. “And that makes the result even more important to recognize. There have been so many events and fundraisers put on,” he said. “The magnitude of effort from others is astounding and we are, first and foremost, grateful, but we are also in awe of the great length and effort people have gone to for causes that honor Jordan. While it has been important to us to make connections and thank people along the way, we felt at this time of year it was appropriate to express our immeasurable gratitude for every effort made.”
Ledford said that the response to his brother’s death is fitting since one of Sheldon’s goals was to strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement.
“Jordan not only worked here, but was building his life here. His impact on the community is evident in every fundraiser, event, letter, and story we have been a part of. His absence is a void which can never be filled – but in its place his impact can continue to grow,” he said.