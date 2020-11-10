CONTINUING TO SERVE: John Gallina to share mission of Purple Heart Homes on national program

John Gallina knows there are veterans in need across the country. They are in need of a ramp to make their house accessible, in need of a new roof or in need of a roof, period.
He knows this because a charity he helped found has met some of those needs for veteran for 13 years.
On Veteran’s Day, Gallina, a N.C. National Guard veteran, will share with a nationwide audience what Purple Heart Homes has done to address these needs. He will be one of those honored on the “4th Annual Variety’s Salute to Service Presented by History and Voices Magnified.” The program, which will feature appearances by Trace Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Bryan Cranston, Morgan Freeman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kellie Pickler, Kelly Ripa, Shaggy, Gary Sinise and Wilmer Valderrama, will be broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday on the History Channel.
For Gallina, who suffered a traumatic brain and back injuries when a Humvee drove over an anti-tank mine in 2004, the show is a chance to tell a national audience about Purple Heart Homes. “This is really important for me because it helps to share with the civilian community the needs the veterans have with housing,” he said.
And, he said, he hopes it will inspire others to make a difference in their community.
Particularly, Gallina said, with the division in the country now, he wants to bridge that gap. “I hope people will be inspired to be good,” he said.
His appearance on the show came about because one of PPH’s supporters recommended the organization, and producers of the show agreed, inviting Gallina to take part.
The program is highlighting individuals who continue to shine a light on the military and related organizations.
Purple Heart Homes arose from the injuries sustained by fellow Statesville native Dale Beatty when that mine detonated through the floor of the Humvee while the two were serving in Iraq. Beatty lost both of his legs below the knees.
When Beatty came home, he needed a home that would be more accessible, and folks came together to make that happen. A house was built for Beatty, and inspired by the community support, the two high school and military buddies decided to pay it forward. “When we saw the results of that first project, we just knew we had to continue,” he said.
That warm welcome made them realize that not all veterans are that fortunate, and that many needed improvements to their homes. Some older veterans, Gallina said, may not be able to do repairs themselves and may not have the financial resources to hire someone to do repairs.
While Beatty and Gallina started PPH to provide assistance to other veterans, Gallina said, the project has also helped him deal with the trauma he suffered. “It’s personally helped a lot with my own feelings,” he said. “I am realizing that I am not alone and that there are great citizens out there that appreciated and want to help. It’s helped me realize my service was not in vain,” he said.
Since 2008, Gallina said, PPH has grown to include 21 chapters across the country, and has helped more than 650 veterans with everything from ramps to roofs to a home.
Just recently, Gallina said, PPH completed the construction of a home in South Carolina for a woman veteran. “She was homeless and living in a storage shed,” he said. “It was a very emotional project. To see the stress fade away and the relief as she is now the proud owner of her own home was inspiring.”
Gallina said the stack of applications the organization receives on almost a daily basis is proof the need is there.
“We have hundreds of applications just waiting, from all across the country,” he said.
Gallina said the success of PPH is a tribute to Beatty, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 39.
Beatty’s legacy continues to live through those who are a part of PPH and the team effort that makes PPH work 13 years later is something Gallina hopes comes through in the program. “I am really appreciative of the team. We have a really great team,” he said.
Gallina said the message of the program is that for many veterans, their service doesn’t end when their military career is completed. ”This recognizes veterans who are continuing to serve,” Gallina said.
