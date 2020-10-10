Continuum, Niagara, Randy Marion Automotive donate to dog park in honor of slain officer

Three local companies have made significant donations to a dog park planned to remember the legacy of a slain officer.
Since the loss of Officer Jordan Sheldon on May 4, 2019, the Town of Mooresville has searched for an appropriate way to honor his sacrifice in a lasting and meaningful way.
Continuum, a TDS company which provides cable and Internet services to Mooresville, has donated $15,000 to the Town of Mooresville’s “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park” project.
Niagara Bottling, one of the leading private label bottled water companies in the United States, has also donated $15,000.
Randy Marion Automotive Group earlier announced a $25,000 donation to the dog park project.
The “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park” will allow the town to carry his legacy forward by instituting a permanent place where Sheldon’s passion for dogs can be shared with the community, while his fellow K-9 officers can use the park to train with their partners. Continuum TDS’s donation of $15,000 will help enhance the park by funding its public WiFi services.
The Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park, which is expected to open in May 2021, will be a premier facility with three distinct areas, and will also include a K9 agility course, public seating, and the appropriate signage and artwork to honor Sheldon.
“As a TDS company, our goal is to continue contributing to the local communities in which we serve,” said Josh Worrell, the Continuum TDS manager of business development. “Our donation to the Officer Sheldon Memorial Dog Park is not only a sponsorship; it provides a way of healing and bringing people together. We are honored to be a part of such a mission.”
To commemorate the groundbreaking of the “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park,” a virtual ceremony will be held in November, with further details to follow in a later press release.
Niagara Bottling’s Niagara Bottling’s $15,000 will help enhance the park by assisting to fund water stations.
“Niagara Bottling has a strong commitment to community involvement,” said Paul Schrock, Niagara Bottling plant director. “As the local team here representing Niagara in Mooresville, we are very excited to participate in this project. Officer Jordan H. Sheldon was an important part of our community, and it’s a real pleasure to be a part of commemorating his legacy of service.”
Randy Marion Automotive’s donation of $25,000 will help enhance the park by assisting to fund the three “pawvillions,” which will provide shade and comfort to park visitors.
“Randy Marion Automotive gives to the community in many philanthropic ways,” said Ben Goins, Vice President of Operations for Randy Marion Automotive. “When we were notified of the Town’s plan to build a dog park to honor and preserve the memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon, we didn’t hesitate to be a part of such an endeavor. We love our Law Enforcement and often give in different ways to support them. This was a tragic event for our community, and one we hope and pray never happens again. It is our thoughts that this Park will be a way to carry on the name of such a wonderful individual who left us way too early in life.”
