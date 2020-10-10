Continuum, Niagara, Randy Marion Automotive donate to dog park in honor of slain officer

“As a TDS company, our goal is to continue contributing to the local communities in which we serve,” said Josh Worrell, the Continuum TDS manager of business development. “Our donation to the Officer Sheldon Memorial Dog Park is not only a sponsorship; it provides a way of healing and bringing people together. We are honored to be a part of such a mission.”

To commemorate the groundbreaking of the “Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park,” a virtual ceremony will be held in November, with further details to follow in a later press release.

Niagara Bottling’s Niagara Bottling’s $15,000 will help enhance the park by assisting to fund water stations.

“Niagara Bottling has a strong commitment to community involvement,” said Paul Schrock, Niagara Bottling plant director. “As the local team here representing Niagara in Mooresville, we are very excited to participate in this project. Officer Jordan H. Sheldon was an important part of our community, and it’s a real pleasure to be a part of commemorating his legacy of service.”

Randy Marion Automotive’s donation of $25,000 will help enhance the park by assisting to fund the three “pawvillions,” which will provide shade and comfort to park visitors.

“Randy Marion Automotive gives to the community in many philanthropic ways,” said Ben Goins, Vice President of Operations for Randy Marion Automotive. “When we were notified of the Town’s plan to build a dog park to honor and preserve the memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon, we didn’t hesitate to be a part of such an endeavor. We love our Law Enforcement and often give in different ways to support them. This was a tragic event for our community, and one we hope and pray never happens again. It is our thoughts that this Park will be a way to carry on the name of such a wonderful individual who left us way too early in life.”