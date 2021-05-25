Controlling your blood pressure seminar is Thursday

Lake Norman Regional Me Center is hosting a free virtual (online) seminar, “Controlling Your Blood Pressure,” in recognition and promotion of Blood Pressure Awareness Month.

The presentation is set for May 27 at noon and will be presented by Elizabeth Hayes, DNP, FNP-BC, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Byers Creek. Hayes will discuss the signs and symptoms of high blood pressure and ways to control it. There will be an opportunity for questions.

For more information regarding the blood pressure seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For heart care information and to find out your heart’s real age, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/cardiac-care.