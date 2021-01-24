COOKIE BOSS: Caryss Patton selling Girl Scout treats in a different way but with the same goal

“I chose 200 (as a goal) because there are different prizes that you can earn, and the one that was 200 packages, well, that was the one I chose.”

The prize she has in sight? She has a sequined pencil pouch in mind; therefore, she has been reaching out to family members, and she said, “I have a teacher who just happens to be my neighbor, and my dad has co-workers who are actually neighbors and we sell to them.”

When asked what has been her biggest seller thus far, Caryss said that “it can be different cookies, but I think it’s mainly Thin Mints because we walked part of our neighborhood and Thin Mints and Caramel deLites were the ones that we ran out of fastest.”

In addition to these two big sellers, there are others flavors available including Caryss’ personal favorite, Lemonades, as well as Peanut Butter Patties, which are covered with fudge coating, a Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Girl Scout S’mores, gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip and new this year, Toast-Yay!, which is a French toast flavored cookie.

Caryss said she has been in scouting for four years and has taken part in selling cookies all of those years, learning several things in the process.