Cookie dough fundraiser set

Like cookies? Would you like to buy some cookie dough and support a cause?

St. Therese Catholic Church’s Little Way Preschool is hosting a fundraiser selling cookie dough in order to raise money for its emergency tuition assistance.

Orders may be placed beginning April 13 and continuing through April 26 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a preschool student or parent or by going online at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.

Orders placed online can be picked up May 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, in the front of the Parish Life Center under the portico. Cookie dough orders placed with a student or parents will be picked up and distributed by the parent.