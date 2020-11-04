Coping with grief due to COVID is topic of virtual presentation

COVID-19 has left many things in its wake, including the stark reality that most of us are experiencing grief and loss. Many grieve the loss of the fabric of daily life, the loss of a job, routine and social connections. Others may grieve the loss of a loved one or the inability to be with loved ones because of health restrictions. We may also miss cherished opportunities to make memories in the rituals that mark our lives like weddings, graduations and funerals.