Coverage, claims, construction and cookies

Since our industry is allergic to simplicity, the HE7 replacement coverage also has a couple of different flavors. The more common version is a 50% increase … so that $400,000 dwelling amount is really up to $600,000 in available coverage. That’s a little better, but the less common and best available coverage language is a true ‘unconditional’ replacement cost guarantee. If you have that endorsement, the limit shown on the policy is essentially meaningless if you have a claim. Whatever the replacement cost is … that’s what the policy pays, no matter what limit you’ve been paying premium for.

Incidentally, you may have noticed that the other limits on your policy (contents, other structures, loss of use) are percentages of the dwelling amount. If the payout for the dwelling exceeds the coverage amount shown on the policy, the coverage available for the other line items are increased automatically by the same percentage. This is important for something like Loss of Use. If you think it’s hard to build or buy a house near the lake … try renting one at a reasonable rate while you are rebuilding a damaged home. Without the right coverage in the event of a major claim, you could be stuck in living conditions that are nothing like the home you are used to.