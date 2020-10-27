COVID-19 exposures prompt court cancellation

Due to possible COVID-19 exposures at the Iredell County Hall of Justice and to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among members of the public who have business before local courts all courts at the Hall of Justice and Hall of Justice Annex in Statesville have been canceled for Wednesday. Administrative/traffic court in Mooresville will proceed as scheduled Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All matters scheduled in Statesville will be rescheduled later this week. The public can find new criminal court dates at www.nccourts.gov/court-dates. For civil matters, contact your attorney for a new court date or call the Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s Civil Division at 704-832-6603.

While the Iredell County Clerk of Court’s office will remain open, the public is strongly encouraged to use remote resources to conduct court business whenever possible. A host of online services are available at www.nccourts.gov/services. Appointments are required for estates/probate matters and the public should contact the estates division at 704-832-6604 to schedule an appointment.

Courts are operating with reduced capacity. By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within 5 days of the due date.