COVID-19 outbreak reported at two Iredell County long-term care facilities

The Iredell County Health Department announced Friday afternoon confirmation of two COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, Accordius Health of Mooresville and Accordius Health of Statesville. At this time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
Both facilities have willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested weekly for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure or more specific information, view the NC DHHS outbreak report by visiting: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/dashboard/Weekly-COVID19-Ongoing-Outbreaks.pdf
The Iredell County Health Department is working with both facilities to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. Both facilities continue to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
Testing of all staff and residents was recommended by the health department after an individual working in the facility tested positive.
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 or who need access to support services can call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for assistance 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following
resources:
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19
HOPE4NC Helpline: 1-888-892-1162
