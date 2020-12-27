COVID-19 pandemic dominated life in Iredell County in 2020

When most people think back on the year 2020, they will recall just one thing: the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it be the pain of losing a loved one, the fear of contracting the virus, or remembering where you were and what you were doing when the world began to go into quarantine, this past year will stick in the minds of everyone forever.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the first month of the pandemic was the speed at which everything devolved. The first case of coronavirus in North Carolina was discovered on March 3 with the first case being discovered in Iredell County on March 16. The first North Carolina resident died from complications of COVID-19 on March 26. Iredell County suffered its first casualty 13 days later on April 9.

Amidst that initial surge, North Carolina declared a state of emergency on March 10 before, ultimately, following the lead of the rest of the country and issuing a stay at home order on March 27.

That was just under nine months ago, but you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t say that March feels like a lifetime ago.

However, despite the pandemic fatigue that is setting in among the population, Iredell County is currently in the middle of its worst surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths of the entire pandemic.