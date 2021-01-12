COVID-19 vaccines to be administered Thursday

The Iredell County Health Department will administer COVID-19 vaccine to people in phase 1A and people 75 and over at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Numbers will be handed out upon arrival. Everyone that receives a number will be vaccinated. If you do not receive a number, there will be additional vaccination clinic next week.
