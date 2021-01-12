 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccines to be administered Thursday
View Comments
top story

COVID-19 vaccines to be administered Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
vaccine.jpg

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department will administer COVID-19 vaccine to people in phase 1A and people 75 and over at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Numbers will be handed out upon arrival. Everyone that receives a number will be vaccinated. If you do not receive a number, there will be additional vaccination clinic next week.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics