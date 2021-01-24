 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID has taught us there are different ways to deliver instruction
View Comments
top story

COVID has taught us there are different ways to deliver instruction

{{featured_button_text}}

COVID has taught all of us many lessons, some of which we probably would prefer to have not learned. However, it has presented us with a perfect opportunity to press reset, reﬂect, and make some much needed changes, especially in how we educate our children.

First, the sudden switch to virtual classrooms last spring revealed the dire need across our state to provide equitable access to the infrastructure and devices needed to support on-line learning. We must view internet access and devices as necessary to providing a basic education as desks, paper, and pencils have been.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Next, we need to reconsider what a true “sound basic education” should include. Too often, our curriculum has been packed with standards that came from politically-motivated mandates or pet peeves from members of the legislature. Too many people think that students should continue to be taught everything the previous generations were taught AND the new skills and information required to navigate in today’s society. This simply is not possible. This conversation has already begun in many school districts across our state, as educators have found themselves forced by the pandemic to identify the most important standards in the curriculum that they want to ensure are taught in an ever-changing and uncertain school environment.

COVID has forced us to look diﬀerently at “seat time.” We have learned that the typical virtual school day does not equate to an in-person school day. It shouldn’t! Virtual classrooms, like virtual meetings, save time…the time we have wasted traveling from room to room or building to building. In education, we are also facing another “time” dilemma as we contend with the reality that students across our state will not have been taught all that has previously been expected in a typical school year. Instead of looking for ways to cram information in or just “cover” the existing curriculum in each grade, perhaps we need to take a breath and reset. In the short run, legislators need to give local districts the ﬂexibility to develop a 3-5 year plan to assess what students have learned and what needs to be learned without the arbitrarily imposed timeline under which we have been operating. Students should not be penalized with retentions or “remedial” labels. Moving forward, we may need to group students according to what they need, not their age or grade. The one-size-ﬁts-all construct of school will not work. Give us the ﬂexibility to think outside of the box.

Educators have the tools and assessments to measure student progress and proﬁciency. They know how to use them to inform their instruction. We need to give these professionals the trust and ﬂexibility they deserve to do their jobs. There needs to be a moratorium on state testing while our state recovers from this unprecedented global pandemic…that isn’t over.

Finally, COVID has taught us that there are many diﬀerent ways that we can deliver instruction. I believe that when this pandemic is over, we will need to continue to oﬀer our students and their families a variety of educational options. It is clear that some students have thrived in a virtual classroom, while others have not. Some teachers have thrived in the virtual environment and others have not. We now know that we can oﬀer the best of both worlds…and we should continue to do so.

Dr. Debbie Marsh_2.jpg

Marsh

Dr. Deborah Marsh is a member of the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! …

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics