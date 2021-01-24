COVID has taught us there are different ways to deliver instruction

COVID has taught all of us many lessons, some of which we probably would prefer to have not learned. However, it has presented us with a perfect opportunity to press reset, reﬂect, and make some much needed changes, especially in how we educate our children.

First, the sudden switch to virtual classrooms last spring revealed the dire need across our state to provide equitable access to the infrastructure and devices needed to support on-line learning. We must view internet access and devices as necessary to providing a basic education as desks, paper, and pencils have been.

Next, we need to reconsider what a true “sound basic education” should include. Too often, our curriculum has been packed with standards that came from politically-motivated mandates or pet peeves from members of the legislature. Too many people think that students should continue to be taught everything the previous generations were taught AND the new skills and information required to navigate in today’s society. This simply is not possible. This conversation has already begun in many school districts across our state, as educators have found themselves forced by the pandemic to identify the most important standards in the curriculum that they want to ensure are taught in an ever-changing and uncertain school environment.