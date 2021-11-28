COVID heroes treated to free pizza Dec. 7

To help kick off the holiday season, a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day will be held Dec. 7 at Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville.

Health care workers, teachers, day care workers, police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers, and other essential workers can receive a complimentary whole Margherita or Sorrento pizza. All you have to do to receive a pizza is show your workplace ID badge for takeout.

Aliño Pizzeria is located at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St. in Mooresville. This offer is available for takeout only from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please note that the pizzeria won’t be able to take call-in orders on this special day. One pizza per hero, please.

What’s on the pizzas?

The Margherita Pizza has fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh garlic, and the Sorrento Pizza has pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic.

Aliño Pizzeria hosted three Heroes Appreciation Days in 2020, giving away nearly 7,000 pizzas over the three days to health care workers, first responders and others.