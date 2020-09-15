 Skip to main content
Crash, downed power lines cause traffic detours at Plaza Drive, McLelland Avenue
mpd logo.jpg
The Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire-Rescue are advising motorists to avoid the Plaza Drive and West McLelland Avenue area after a crash resulted in live power lines across the road.
It will likely be at least four hours before the area is clear.
Please avoid the area if at all possible. If you must drive through, traffic on eastbound N.C. 150 will be diverted to U.S. 21 South and will then utilize West Wilson Avenue. Westbound N.C. 150 traffic will be diverted to Rinehardt Road, N.C. 115 and Connector Road.
