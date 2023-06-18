Langtree Charter Academy student Kaitlyn Dorroh used a required project to address the scarcity of books for some children, and in turn, created a lasting memory for the children and herself in the process.

For the past few months, Dorroh, a rising senior at Langtree, worked with third-graders at Park View Elementary School to write and illustrate a book called “The A to Zs of Mooresville, NC History- Celebrating 150 Years!”

The collaboration with the students began when Dorroh began working on her Capstone Project. A Capstone Project, she explained, is a requirement for high school students at Langtree. Designed to start in their freshman year, Dorroh said her class saw theirs delayed due to COVID and catching up after returning to school from online learning because of the pandemic.

“You pick a topic that interests you,” Dorroh said. Students identify a problem in the world, write a research paper and identify a solution for the problem. Already a published author, she decided to tackle the issue of book deserts. At the end of the school year, Dorroh said, students do a presentation of their program and everybody has a chance to learn about the different Capstone Projects.

Dorroh’s research told her that book deserts impact literacy and learning. The publisher of her book, “Adam’s Cape: The Missing Crew,” suggested a collaboration with a Title I School in a book desert location, and she learned that Park View Elementary was a fit for her project.

Dorroh pitched the idea of working with the third graders to write and illustrate their own book to the principal and found a receptive audience to her plan. Starting in January, she began the work on her Capstone Project. She enlisted the assistance of friends, and began the intensive work to make this project a reality.

“It was definitely a lot of work,” she said.

But it was a labor of love. “It was really amazing to see the kids write their stories and see how excited they were to be a part of the book,” Dorroh said.

And Dorroh and the children were also participating in a historic event for the Town of Mooresville. The town is celebrating its 150th birthday throughout this year, and the book encapsulated the history of the town. The book covers Native American and American Revolutionary War history.

To make sure of the historical accuracy, Dorroh was assisted by the Mooresville Public Library archives and the Mooresville Museum in her research.

Mayor Miles Atkins has also been a part of this project from the beginning and contributed by writing a forward for the book.

“This book is an important part of the history we are making for our next 150 years. Kaitlyn and these young residents have created a keepsake of this sesquicentennial year for our community and for readers everywhere. I applaud their hard work and creativity, and I am grateful to have been a part of the project!,” Atkins said.

Dorroh also incorporated fundraising into her project to enable the publishing of the book and putting one into hands of as many children as possible. She raised enough money for more than 500 books.Just this week, the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman gave Dorroh a financial boost, donating $6,350 toward her project. She has also been working with Promising Pages, a nonprofit, to secure funds and has collected more than $3,000 from businesses and individuals.

Kim Saragoni, immediate past president of the Exchange Club, joined Atkins in presenting a check to Dorroh. She called the teen’s efforts and project amazing.

Dorroh said involving the children in the process and ensuring they would get a book to take home and cherish made all the work worthwhile. The book will be a keepsake but so will the experience, she said.

“They get to take a book home for free and to be a part of something,” she said. “It’s something they can keep forever.”