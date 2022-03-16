Creative Healing class offered

Grief can be an isolating experience. Carolina Caring’s Creative Healing class in March and April offers those who have lost a loved one the chance to use their creativity to tap into their inner strength and the added benefits of relaxation and overall well-being.

Participants will create with paint while connecting with others who are also on a journey to healing. No prior art experience is needed, and all materials will be provided.

There are two opportunities to participate — March 29 from 1-2 p.m. and April 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. Both will be held at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. Registration deadlines are March 25 and April 15, respectively.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell.

For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.