Creative opportunities await at Statesville's new visual and performing arts center

Beneath the Center Stage Alliance logo at 110 W. Allison St., a sign will soon read “Open,” welcoming creative minds into Statesville’s brand new visual and performing arts center.

Center Stage Alliance is a nonprofit organization 501©(3) opening this fall and offering expert training in the arts to our community. Opening this September, they will offer a variety of classes in the arts, as well as begin working on community productions. Classes will include, but are not limited to, theatre, music, musical theatre, art, SFX makeup, dance, film production, lighting and sound design and costume design.

Recognizing children and teens in Statesville need more opportunities in the arts was a driving force behind forming Center Stage. A place to be creative together is needed, but proper guidance and training are as well. Keeping with this original philosophy, Center Stage President and Founder Mykel Inscore Myers and Vice President Leslie Overcash will lead the organization and team of professional art educators, which will also include Amanda Pauley and Danielle Abbott. Combined, the instructors at Center Stage Alliance have 10 education and arts degrees, nearly a century of teaching experience and have taught more than 6,000 students.