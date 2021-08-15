Creative opportunities await at Statesville's new visual and performing arts center

Beneath the Center Stage Alliance logo at 110 W. Allison St., a sign will soon read “Open,” welcoming creative minds into Statesville’s brand new visual and performing arts center.
Center Stage Alliance is a nonprofit organization 501©(3) opening this fall and offering expert training in the arts to our community. Opening this September, they will offer a variety of classes in the arts, as well as begin working on community productions. Classes will include, but are not limited to, theatre, music, musical theatre, art, SFX makeup, dance, film production, lighting and sound design and costume design.
Recognizing children and teens in Statesville need more opportunities in the arts was a driving force behind forming Center Stage. A place to be creative together is needed, but proper guidance and training are as well. Keeping with this original philosophy, Center Stage President and Founder Mykel Inscore Myers and Vice President Leslie Overcash will lead the organization and team of professional art educators, which will also include Amanda Pauley and Danielle Abbott. Combined, the instructors at Center Stage Alliance have 10 education and arts degrees, nearly a century of teaching experience and have taught more than 6,000 students.
“We will offer a creative outlet and arts education, but most importantly, we will teach life skills, which can be carried into adulthood and help our youth grow into contributing members of our community,” said Myers.
Thankfully, Donald Hicks, Statesville Housing Authority and others recognized how Statesville can benefit from this program and offered use of The Collier Center. This location provides classrooms, rehearsal space, a building shop, and outdoor performance space, with an indoor venue available soon. Center Stage is grateful and excited to call The Collier Center home.
Children ages 10-18 years just finished a wildly successful week of camp in July, giving them a “sneak peek” of what Center Stage will have to offer when it opens fully in September. The week of camp ended with a “Disney Dazzle” performance for parents and a pizza party.
Fall classes will begin Sept. 16 for ages 18 years and younger. Class options will include music/acting, art/makeup and dance. Registration for classes is open now on the website at www.centerstagealliance.org. Students will be learning skills in preparation for auditions at Center Stage Alliance’s spring show, a fun family musical!
Center Stage Alliance will debut their first show in November with the hysterical Southern comedy, “Dearly Beloved.” Auditions will be Aug. 16 and 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville. There are roles for adult men and women, ages 18 and older, and everyone is encouraged to audition! Show dates are Nov. 5, 6 and 7.
Whether volunteering, taking a class, being in a show, or making a donation, the organization welcomes involvement from the community.
“One proposal, shared love of community, and a passion for arts was the spark for this organization, but the great team of board members and educators, along with community support, will be what builds Center Stage Alliance,” Myers said. Center Stage Alliance has gone from a single good idea to the heels of a grand opening, thanks to years of planning and countless hours of dedication from its board members. They look forward to being part of Statesville’s community and providing a place to expand and express creativity!
For more information on classes, registration and auditions, visit the website, www.centerstagealliance.org.