Creativity comes to life for Henderson County Crafts Trails Month

This July, Hendersonville encourages you to follow some of the most creative routes in the region and meet the artists who live and work there.

Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month highlights three distinct trails throughout Henderson County that bring together studios and galleries filled with work by nationally renowned artists.

This year’s event includes artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and other special events.

“When people come to our area, they have things in mind that we are known for, and one of those is handmade, one-of-a-kind crafts,” said Michelle Owens, director of Henderson County Tourism. “Craft Trails Month is a way to highlight these wonderful artisans, so visitors are able to find what they’re looking for.”

The second annual Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month is a partnership between the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, which introduced the trails in 2020 and is working on similar initiatives in 25 WNC counties.