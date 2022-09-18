Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight tickets on sale

Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, this fall through Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents.

This year’s Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight will take place Oct. 1 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The event is open to 48 participants, and tickets are $40 for general admission or $34 for Bridge Club members.

The evening begins around the glow of a bonfire at the Woods Walk Picnic Area as night falls. Guests will then have the opportunity to partake in three unique experiences as the group splits up and alternates between the different parts of the mountain.

These activities include a trek, via shuttle, to atop the mountain at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, as well as a visit to the Mildred the Bear Animal Habitats for a behind-the-scenes tour in which guests get to experience the mountain in a similar fashion as its nocturnal critters.

The tour is conducted using red-light flashlights, with an emphasis placed on the guests’ sensory experience while getting up close with the park’s bears, otters, elk and cougars. An educational focus is also placed on how the animals may use their senses of smell or eyesight to navigate or hunt at night.

“With the cougars, for example, you get to see their eyes shine in the dark,” said, Christie Tipton, animal habitat curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “With the bears, we take treats with us, and you get to see how strong their sense of smell is as they come out. A lot of times you hear the animals before you see them.”

Groups will descend back to the Woods Walk Picnic Area to gather around the fire, roast s’mores and hear folktales from one of the mountain’s naturalists or educators.

“Historically, we go the route of spooky, local folklore since the event is held in October,” said Tipton. “However, the subject material depends on the person telling the stories. Either way, guests are sure to be in for a treat.”

Guests will also get to embark on another nighttime expedition as a guide leads them on an “owl prowl” in search of barred owls or screech owls.

“For the owl prowl, we’ll typically walk away from the bonfire,” Tipton said. “The group gets very quiet, and we listen to the woods around us. If we hear a call from an owl, we’ll talk about characteristics of that species. We can’t guarantee the group will hear owls, but sometimes we do get lucky and hear many during the event.”

Participants should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions. It is recommended that they bring a rain jacket, gloves and additional layers of clothing. Guests should also wear appropriate shoes or hiking boots in order to be comfortable while exploring the mountain’s rugged terrain.

Red-light flashlights are given out, but guests are also welcome to bring their own. Participants must bring their own s’more-making ingredients. S’more making sticks are provided, in addition to light refreshments, such as apple cider and hot chocolate.

For more information on this year’s Creatures of the Night and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/events/creatures-of-the-night-bonfire-delight-3.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.