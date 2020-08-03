Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville Sunday night.
Christopher Kimmons Craven, 38, was killed after Mooresville Police officers answered a call concerning a domestic incident and an assault Sunday night, Mooresville spokesperson Kim Sellers said in an email.
She said officers were told that a man was possibly armed and had threatened suicide.
When officers arrived at the home on Heritage Place, they found Craven in front of the residence and he was armed with a handgun, Sellers said in the news release.
She said the officers were in uniform and immediately identified themselves as police. They established a dialogue with Craven and gave him multiple commands to show his hands, Sellers indicated.
Craven, she said, suddenly reached for the firearm and drew the weapon and two officers then fired at Craven.
Officers administered medical care and performed CPR on Craven until Iredell EMS arrived but those efforts were unsuccessful. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation processed the scene and is conducting the investigation, which is also standard protocol.
