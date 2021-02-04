South Iredell student charged with rape

A student at South Iredell High School reported being raped on the school campus and a juvenile is facing charges, said Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming.

Fleming, in a news release, said a student reported a rape to school administration on Dec. 2. Once the TPD received the report, a criminal investigation was launched.

Fleming said following a lengthy investigation, the police department discussed evidence obtained with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, another student was charged with second-degree forcible rape, two counts of second-degree sexual offense and one count of first-degree kidnapping. The charges were filed with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The name of the student charged was not released due to age.

Fleming said Iredell-Statesville School District fully cooperated with the TPD during the investigation.