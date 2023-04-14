A suspect was struck by a vehicle and died while fleeing from Mooresville police on Interstate 77 on Friday morning. A second suspect fled the scene on foot and was not apprehended, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Neither suspect has been identified as of Friday afternoon.

Mooresville police officers responded to Bluefield Road in an attempt to locate a vehicle with a stolen license plate on Friday shortly before 2 a.m., Mooresville police said in a news release.

Officers located the vehicle on Carriage Club Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. It was later determined the car was stolen from Charlotte, Mooresville police said.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled southbound on Interstate 77 from Exit 36, Mooresville police said.

In an attempt to apprehend the driver, officers deployed stop sticks on Interstate 77 between Exit 36 and Exit 35. The vehicle slowed and then abruptly stopped in the southbound high occupancy vehicle lane of the interstate near mile marker 34, Mooresville police said.

Two unidentified Black males exited the stopped vehicle and fled from officers on foot, Mooresville police said.

The passenger of the vehicle fled southbound on the interstate while the driver of the vehicle fled eastbound toward Interstate 77 northbound. The driver jumped across the concrete barrier of the toll lanes and was struck by a vehicle traveling in the northbound HOV lane, Mooresville police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the suspect were not hurt, Mooresville police said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal collision.

The Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Officer Gustavo Dias with the Mooresville Police Department at 704- 664-3311.