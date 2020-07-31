Traffic stop in Mooresville leads to seizure of $360K in counterfeit designer goods

A traffic stop by the Mooresville Police Department in the early morning hours of July 24 resulted in the seizure of counterfeit designer watches, sunglasses, clothing, shoes, backpacks, handbags, and other goods with brand names like Gucci, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Audemars, Cartier, Dior, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Nike, Fendi, Amiri, Louis Vuitton and more.
Amory Smith, 27, of Greensboro, has been issued an arrest warrant by the Mooresville Police D epartment for seven felony charges of possession with the intent to sell counterfeit goods.
“This felony investigation started at a traffic stop conducted by an observant patrol officer,” said Eric Henderson, MPD assistant chief. “The reason for the stop was improper equipment, but it quickly transitioned into something more serious. This collaborative effort between the Mooresville Police Department’s patrol division, investigations division, and the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office removed illegal property from the street and reduced the further potential of expanded crime derived from counterfeit property.”
The North Carolina Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force was called in to assist with the case. The knock-offs seized in the traffic stop had an estimated retail value of $360,400. Estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked items would sell for.
“Counterfeiters peddling fakes of these iconic brands are doing damage not only to that company’s brand, but to legitimate merchants and the local economy,” said Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. “I know everyone wants to find a bargain, but when you buy counterfeits you are not only getting poor quality products, you may be funding other things like organized crime and taking money away from our local communities that rely on sales tax to fund libraries, roads, police and fire services, and more.”
The enforcement action has resulted in seven felony charges of possession with the intent to sell counterfeit goods. An arrest warrant has been issued by the Mooresville Police Department for Amory Smith of Greensboro.
The Secretary of State’s Office has the statutory duty to enforce laws that protect the holders of state and federally registered trademarks. Marshall created the N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force in 2004. Over the past 16 years, the task force has taken more than $150 million in counterfeits off the streets.
If you see suspected counterfeit safety and health products being sold, report it to the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office at counterfeit@sosnc.gov. If you see such products being sold online, take a screen shot and include the link in your email.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.