Complaints about illegal drug activity near a Mooresville elementary school led to charges against two men this week, according to a release by Mooresville police.

Jerome Leray Allison, 35, of Vick Road, Mooresville was charged with six counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and one count each of felony trafficking in opiates, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep, use or sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to stop for blue light and siren. A magistrate set bond at $855,000.

Douglas Anthony Allison, 55, also of Vick Road, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and one count each of felony trafficking in opiates, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep, use or sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $780,000.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that detectives conducted an investigation into complaints of illegal drug activity near Rocky River Elementary School. While conducting surveillance, detectives saw a vehicle leave a residence mentioned in the complaints, police said.

Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the vehicle eventually did come to a stop and Jerome Allison was behind the wheel. He was arrested for failure to stop for blue light and siren. Police said they found narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence on Vick Road, police said. Detectives seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, approximately one-half pound of fentanyl, 64 doses of counterfeit Alprazolam and two firearms, including an AK-47 style pistol, police said in the release.

Douglas Allison, who also lives at the residence, was arrested, police said.

The Allisons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.