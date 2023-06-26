A Charlotte man was arrested on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop in Mooresville.

Nicholas James Rosthal, 29, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle to keep, sell or use a controlled substance, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

All of the above charges are felonies. Rosthal is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated, Mooresville police said.

On June 21, the Mooresville police received a call about a possibly impaired driver in a red Volkswagen Passat traveling on Mecklenburg Highway. Mooresville police officers located the vehicle near Waterlynn Road, the Mooresville police said.

After observing the vehicle travel left of center, the officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Fairview Road and Mecklenburg Highway. The driver was determined to be impaired and placed under arrest, Mooresville police said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers recovering 2.3 pounds of marijuana, 339 grams of marijuana wax and 378 THC vape cartridges, Mooresville police said.

Rosthal is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.