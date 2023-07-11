An automatic license plate reader alert led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on warrants from Cabarrus County and for marijuana and edible gummies Mooresville police officers found in the car, the Mooresville police said in a news release.

Christopher Alton Bethea, 31, was arrested on felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell/use controlled substance. A magistrate set bond on those charges at $22,000.

The police said that around 11 a.m. Monday officers responded to an alert from the license-plate reader concerning a vehicle in the area of River Highway and Barrington whose registered owner was wanted by the Concord Police Department for felony flee to elude and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer and expired registration.

Officers located the vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77 and stopped it near Exit 31 and Langtree Road. The driver of the vehicle, Bethea, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

A search resulted in officers finding 1.8 pounds of marijuana and edible gummies and $4,760, police said.

Bethea is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.