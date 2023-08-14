A Mooresville man is facing a death by distribution charged linked to a fatal overdose in Lincoln County.

Kire Dangelo McNeil, 27, is charged with felony death by distribution of a controlled substance. The charge is connected to the death of Adam Wade Nygren, 35, of Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Lincoln County deputies responded to the Nygren’s home on Burning Ridge Drive in reference to a death. A friend of Nygren told officers he came to the residence and found Nygren dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives determined the death was caused by an overdose, the sheriff’s office said.

Evidence was collected at the home and an autopsy confirmed the substances that killed Nygren. The autopsy listed fentanyl, cocaine and clonazepam as the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said evidence revealed that Nygren purchased the drugs from McNeil.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service to locate McNeil. U.S. Marshals arrested McNeil in Mooresville on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

McNeil was jailed under a $125,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

McNeil is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.