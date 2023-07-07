A chase involving Mooresville police officers on Thursday ended in two arrests.

Avone Williams, 22, of Charlotte was charged with felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and misdemeanor destruction of evidence. A magistrate set bond at $35,000.

Rasean Mustipher, 32, of Charlotte was charged with felony flee to elude, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and misdemeanor counts of aggressive driving, driving while license is revoked, driving left of center and failing to stop at a red light. A magistrate set bond at $55,000.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said officers were contacted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives about two men with outstanding felony larceny warrants in both the Charlotte and Mooresville jurisdictions.

The suspect vehicle was found on Argus Lane in the Village at Byers Creek Shopping Center at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, police said. The vehicle fled east on River Highway and south onto Interstate 77, police said. Mooresville officers used stop sticks, deflating two tires but the pursuit continued into Mecklenburg County.

The pursuit ended near I-77 and Exit 23 with both suspects being taken into custody without incident, police said. Once in custody, Mooresville officers recovered more than $2,000 of merchandise that was reported as stolen, police said.