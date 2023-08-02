A Mooresville police officer has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges were announced Wednesday afternoon at a press conference in Mooresville.

Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Mooresville police said.

Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani said a female victim, who is a minor, reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Beebe on July 28. Campurciani said Beebe was placed on paid administrative leave within an hour of the report.

On Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department terminated Beebe’s employment, Campurciani said.

Campurciani said the charges are linked to images found on Beebe’s personal cellphone. Campurciani described the images as child pornography.

Campurciani said the photos found on the cellphone were not of the victim that reported the sexual misconduct.

“When we found these other allegations (the photos) on his (Beebe’s) phone, and realized what those were, we moved right away to make the arrest because the other investigation is going to drag out,” Campurciani said. “There's exams and other things that need to be done. And there may be other victims that come forward. So that's going to take time.”

Campurciani said the victim that came forward on Friday was not related to Beebe. Campurciani said Beebe did know the victim. The victim reported that the abuse happened over a period of three to four years, Campurciani said.

Beebe was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond, a release from Mooresville police said.

Officers spent a portion of Wednesday afternoon searching the residence of Beebe in Sherrills Ford. Police said the Catawba County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Campurciani said computers were seized from Beebe’s home during the search.

Beebe was with the Mooresville Police Department for 11 years, Campurciani said. Beebe was a patrol officer for the entire time that he was with the department, Campurciani said.

The investigation is not finished, Mooresville police said Wednesday.

Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the investigation, Iredell County District Attorney’s Office has requested a special prosecutor for the case, the police said in a release.

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community,” Campurciani said. “We understand that this impacts public trust of our department. However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations. We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community.”

Beebe is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.