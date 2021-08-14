Crosby Scholars plan event to kickoff new school year

The public is invited to a free open house event on Aug. 21 to learn about Iredell County Crosby Scholars. The event will be held at the Heron Picnic Shelter at Lake Norman State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is located behind the Visitor Center at 759 State Park Road, Troutman.

At this event, attendees will learn more about the free Crosby Scholars college access program. Community organization partners will also be at the event to share volunteer opportunities. Some of the groups expected to participate include Iredell County Library, Mooresville Christian Mission, Teen Court, Rescue Ranch, Kindness Closet and Girls on the Run.

There will be games and prizes and snacks for the whole family. The open house is a great way to learn about what Crosby Scholars has to offer and to meet staff members. Information about the program will be available at the event. New Crosby Scholars will be able to pick up their free T-shirt during the event.