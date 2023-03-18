Mooresville received more than $7 million of the $59 million approved by the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) Board.

The money will support several regional transportation projects across the CRTPO planning area and invests in transportation needs to support the growing region.

The CRTPO Board approved funding allocations totaling $59,089,000 in discretionary project funds, supporting 27 projects across 12 CRTPO member jurisdictions.

Of the $7.6M allocated to Mooresville, $4,216,000 was awarded to the Mazeppa Road grade separation over N.C. 115 and Norfolk Southern Railroad and intersection improvement projects.

More than $2 million was awarded to a shared use path on Mecklenburg Highway. The $2,436,000 will also be used to fill sidewalk gaps on Fairview and Waterlynn roads.

A project to widen Langtree Road (Lanyard Drive-Mt. Mourne Loop) received $873,000 and $160,000 for the Mooresville Mobility Plan rounded out the funding from CRTPO.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization receives direct attributable funds, also known as discretionary funds or grants, to be allocated to member jurisdictions for specific projects on a competitive basis. Project selection is guided by the CRTPO Board-approved discretionary funds policy guide, which prioritizes projects in the region that will utilize federal funds. Selected projects will be added to CRTPO’s Metropolitan Transportation Program (MTP) and adopted into the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The CRTPO is the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Charlotte area, including Iredell, Mecklenburg, and Union counties. More information about the CRTPO is available on its website at crtpo.org.