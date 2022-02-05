 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cub Scout Pack 173 awards prizes for Pinewood Derby Race
0 Comments
alert top story

Cub Scout Pack 173 awards prizes for Pinewood Derby Race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
020622-mot-news-scouts.jpeg

The following awards were given, from left, Best Looking Car, Luke McClelland; first place, Culley James; second place, Dominic Pugliese, third place, Tanner Opekun; and Most Original Car, Norah McClelland.

 Photo used with permission

Cub Scout Pack 173 held its annual Pinewood Derby Race recently at the Mount Mourne Boy Scout Center.

The scouts raced the car they had hand built from kits on a 32-foot inclined track.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The following awards were presented: Best Looking Car and Most Original cars.

The three top race winners will further compete on the county level in April.

An exciting time after the Scout race was an “Almost Anything Goes Race” that the adults competed in, as well as a siblings race.

The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland. The Cub Scout Pack in Mount Mourne is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics