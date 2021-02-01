Cub Scout Pack 173 off to the races at Pinewood Derby

Racing in a pandemic

Of course, this year things were different as a pandemic meant social distancing was part of the plan. But Pack 173 just needed creativity and planning to pull off the derby in a way that was safe.

"This is a big event for Cub Scouts overall, and we knew we wanted to do it," John McClelland said. He is the Cub Master of Pack 173. "We weren't willing to take the risk of not doing, as well as the risk of doing it all inside."

He said he and the other Cub Scouts leaders started planning in October on how they could make that possible.

The Pack limited the Cub Scouts in the room to those taking part in each race, shuffling them in and out separate doors. Families and the Cub Scouts waited either outside in their cars or just milling about in the parking lot as they waited to race.

To allow people to watch races without being in the same building, McClelland said they set up a Zoom call to broadcast the race to those outside the building. While their plan to show it on an outdoor screen didn't work out, families could watch from their car on the phone.

An added benefit was that family from out-of-town, or even out-of-state, could watch the broadcast online and see how their entrant was doing.