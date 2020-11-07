 Skip to main content
Cub Scout Pack #173 pays tribute to veterans
Cub Scout Pack #173 pays tribute to veterans

Cub Scouts from Cub Scout Pack # 173 placed American flags on the graves of veterans at Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist churches in Mt. Mourne to honor  the service of the veterans to the nation.

Close to 100 graves were marked to honor the veterans on Veteran's Day.

One of the pack leaders is Chris Russell, who is a veteran.

Cub Scout Pack # 173 is co-sponsored by Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist Churches in Mt. Mourne. 

