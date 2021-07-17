 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cub Scouts lead Pledge of Allegiance, throw out first pitch
0 Comments
alert top story

Cub Scouts lead Pledge of Allegiance, throw out first pitch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cub Scouts from Pack 173 attended the Mooresville Spinners baseball game.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As part of the pre-game activities, these Cub Scouts led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and they also were able to throw out the first pitch. Because Scouts work together as a team, they threw out the first pitch “sandbag style,” passing it down through a line of Scouts until the ball got to the catcher.

A great example of teamwork from the Cub Scouts. The baseball players signed autographs for the Scouts and answered multiple questions.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Sharing the love with others
Local News

Sharing the love with others

Share the Love was a new project for two area garden clubs — Mooresville, and Troutman. After her wedding at the Dale Earnhardt Venues, a brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics