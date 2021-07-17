Cub Scouts lead Pledge of Allegiance, throw out first pitch

The Cub Scouts from Pack 173 attended the Mooresville Spinners baseball game.
As part of the pre-game activities, these Cub Scouts led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and they also were able to throw out the first pitch. Because Scouts work together as a team, they threw out the first pitch “sandbag style,” passing it down through a line of Scouts until the ball got to the catcher.
A great example of teamwork from the Cub Scouts. The baseball players signed autographs for the Scouts and answered multiple questions.