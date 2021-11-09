Cub Scouts from Pack 173 placed American flags on the graves of veterans at Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist churches in Mount Mourne for the service of the veterans to the nation. Nearly 100 graves were marked to honor the veterans on Veteran's Day. Cub Scout Pack 173 is co-sponsored by Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist.
Cub Scouts place American flags on graves of veterans
