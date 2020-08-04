Curve causes change-up concerning SCBL postseason play

Mother Nature’s curveball has tossed a change-up into the original plans in this week’s annual Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s postseason tournament.
Still set to be hosted by the third-year member Mooresville Spinners at Moor Park, heavy rains that hit the area on Monday forced a shake-up in the initial schedule.
As a result, all action was delayed a full day before getting underway.
“We just couldn’t do it,’’ said Philip Loftin, the Spinners’ general manager and also superintendent of the groundskeeping crew. “No way. Way too much rain. Hopefully, we’ll get it ready and be able to get in the games the rest of the week.”
Play was originally planned to take place with a pair of opening-day affairs on Monday. However, the expected rain related to some of the remnants of Hurricane Isaias forced organizers to re-work the playing field.
Only a few changes, however, wound up taking place.
Both of the first-day contests were pushed back exactly one day later than initially set and were to be held on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The bouts pitted the No. 4 seeded Lake Norman Copperheads opposite the No. 5 seed Carolina Venom that featured a 4 p.m. first pitch time, after which the hosts' Spinners – seeded third – were slated to face off against the No. 6 seeded Concord Athletics in a 7 p.m. start.
Results from both of those affairs were posted too late to be included in this edition.
In the particular case of the Spinners, a win over the A’s will move then into a winner’s’ bracket match-up with the No. 2 seeded Carolina Vipers set for Wednesday night. A loss, however, will knock Mooresville into an early afternoon loser’s bracket game to take on the loser of the first day’s opening game.
The first of three daily line-up changes are to be in effect on Wednesday.
Initially, only two games were to be played. However, due to the weather-related issues, a trio of games will now take place featuring staggered starting times of 1, 4, and 7 p.m. The first of those outings will be the opening loser’s bracket game that will eliminate the loser from the six-team field. Each of the remaining two games will account for the opening appearances of the No. 1 seeded Piedmont Pride – also the field’s defending champion – as well as the No. 2 seeded Carolina Vipers, respectively.
Come Thursday, when initially only one game was to be played, a trio of contests will now be held. Games will include an elimination game to take place at 1 p.m. followed by two winner’s bracket games getting underway at 4 and 7 p.m.
Friday, a single game slated to begin at 7 p.m. is still tabled to be held. It will now be used to determine the second of the two teams meriting the right to reach the finals.
On Saturday, the first of a possible two games taking place to crown this year’s champion is on track to begin at 5 p.m. Should an if-necessary, winner-take-all shootout be needed, it will take place later on Saturday night.
Forecasters continue to put the chance of later-afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms into the picture but the percentage of rainfall is much lower than it was on Monday. Moor Park grounds crew are able to place protective tarp around the entire infield for protection from the weather should it be required.
Cost of attending the SCBL tournament if $5 per person per day, with entry valid for all games to be played on a particular date.
A full complement of refreshments is also available along with merchandise commemorating the tournament.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.