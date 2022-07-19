 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curves of Mooresville collects food, money for local community

2022 Food Drive Pic.jpg

Curves of Mooresville donated food items and cash to two local organizations. From left are Marie Higgins and Brenda Byrd, owners of the Curves of Mooresville.

 Photo used with permission

Curves of Mooresville raised $535 from fundraising efforts in their local community to benefit The Mooresville Christian Mission and FeedNC.

The fundraising efforts took place from June 13-30. Curves of Mooresville members and guests also collected more than 509 pounds of nonperishable food and pantry items to be donated.

“We share a common goal with The Christian Mission and FeedNC — to help improve the lives and the health of the people in our community,” said Marie Higgins, owner of Curves of Mooresville. “It’s exciting that we can embrace this joint mission and reach out to others in our community. We are proud to partner together to help the Mooresville area.”

Curves is known for for its 30-minute Circuit with a Coach that gives members a full-body workout, working every major muscle group, through strength training, cardio, and stretching. For more information on Curves’ donation efforts, or to become a member, contact Marie Higgins at 704-658-1037.

