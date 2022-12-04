Curves of Mooresville to support Wreaths Across America

In a news release, it was announced that Curves of Mooresville has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Willow Valley Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program. This is the fourth year that Curves of Mooresville will participate in the national program and its mission to "Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom."

The goal for Curves of Mooresville is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the 300 veterans laid to rest at Willow Valley Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veterans wreath this December.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Curves of Mooresville are invited to visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NC0407P to learn more.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 17. WAA Day is a free, nonpolitical, community event open to all people.