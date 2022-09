D.E. Turner and Company Hardware, 111 N. Main Street, Mooresville, which has been serving Mooresville since 1899, will be celebrating 123 years of serving the community with a reception on Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

During the event, congratulate Jack Moore for his 76 years of working at the store and son Danny for his 35 years of working there. Visitors can also register for several door prizes, enjoy light refreshments and learn some history.