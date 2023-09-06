As D.E. Turner & Co. Hardware prepares to celebrate its 124 years of serving customers and being the oldest continually operating business in Mooresville, it also is a moment to celebrate Jack Moore, who began working there back in 1936.

“He’s worked there for 77 years, it’s kind of crazy,” Donna Lane, Jack’s daughter, said.

Jack, along with his son, Danny Moore, owns the store and there are 113 years of experience between the two. Both will be on hand Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the store celebrates its 124th anniversary.

Jack began working there in 1946 at the age of 14. He would run the register — which is still on display at the store to this day — sweep the floor and other menial tasks, but was promised a full-time position at the store once he graduated from school. After graduation and time in the Navy, he has worked there ever since.

He doesn’t do the same work he did when he began there nine decades ago, but he is still the heart and soul of the store as he greets customers and chats them up each day of the week but Sunday.

“He’s a big part of the charm,” Lane said of the store that was built in 1899. And as her father gets older, Lane said the family wanted to make sure to embrace each moment and celebrate each year.

“We should celebrate every one of them because you never know if you’re gonna have the pleasure of celebrating the next year,” Lane said.

She noted that her brother Danny — who has worked there for 36 years — may have a ways to go before he ever catches up to their father, but that his 36 years of work were worth celebrating as well.

As for the celebration of the store and both men, it begins at 11 a.m. at 111 N. Main St. in Mooresville on Saturday and there will be door prizes that feature goods sold in the store by local vendors.

The store has changed from its beginning as a hardware store to more of a general store, according to Lane, which is part of the reason the store continues on for more than a century.

“I remember growing up we sold fishing rods and we sold bicycles and dog collars and stuff like that,” Lane said, noting that as more specialized stores appeared around Mooresville, D.E. Turner & Co. Hardware had to adapt by highlighting its local offerings and specialty items. “You have to venture into different things. And so now we try to highlight our local vendors and items like Radio Flyer wagons. Just different things like that because you have to stay afloat. You to change with the times.”