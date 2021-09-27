Dachshunds vie for titles at annual Mooresville Wiener Races

On your mark, get set, go!

The 2021 Mooresville Wiener Races are set to take off Oct. 2 from 2-6 p.m. in the grassy lot on the corner of East Center Avenue and North Church Street in downtown Mooresville. This dachshund race is presented by the Mooresville Downtown Commission and organized by Wagamuffins Dog Boutique.

Organizers of the event noted that “this entertaining, charitable event helps raise awareness and donations for Lake Norman Humane and is open for the public to attend at no cost. This year, we will have some awesome new categories and opportunities to show off your pup if you want to register him or her to complete. Otherwise, just join us for the fun, the food and the festivities!”

There will be a variety of races and contests including races for puppies, 4 months to 1 year old; junior for 1 to 5 years old; adults, 5 years to 10 years old; seniors, 10 years and older; special needs which includes wheelchairs, blind/deaf, etc. of all ages; and Weenie Wannabees: all dachshunds taller than 11 inches, as well as non-dachshund breed up to 35 pounds.

Contests this year will be for the best dressed, best trick and strongest willed, which are all open to all breeds; and longest body and shortest legs, which are for dachshunds only.