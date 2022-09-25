‘Dad calls them friends’: Local business celebrates anniversary

D.E. Turner and Company Hardware, 111 N. Main St., which has been serving Mooresville since 1899, celebrated 123 years Sept. 10 with a reception from noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors dropped by the store to congratulate Jack Moore, who has been working at the local store for 76 years, and son Danny, who has been there for 35 years. Family members, including all of Jack’s children — Danny, and daughters, Donna Lane, Nancy Davidson and Jackie Justice — were there to help with the celebration, assist in work at the store and enjoy the time of fellowship together.

In an email from the family, it was noted that they “had a wonderful turnout with a steady stream of our customers congratulating dad and Danny on their accomplishments!”

While there, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments, visit and register for door prizes.

There were “three happy winners of door prizes,” the email continued, and “wow, all of the stories were amazing!”

During his time at the store and serving the community, Jack has supported the downtown in multiple ways as noted in the email. Lane noted, as did the other family members, that “it is truly hard for me to imagine that Dad has been a fixture on Main Street for 76 years and Danny for 35 years and the hardware has been there for 123 years.

Additional members included, as was shared in the email when “Dad used to help the merchants string the Christmas lights across Main Street, sell Christmas trees, and always tried to send business to his neighboring local merchants. We are all very proud of both of them and are hopeful that our customers will continue to be supportive of our business as the town grows. We love our customers. My Dad calls them friends….”