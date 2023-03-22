Lake Norman Regional Medical Center recognized Interim Surgical Services Director Brenda Burk, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CSSM, CNOR, as a recipient of the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.

Burk recently came out of retirement to serve as the hospital’s interim director of surgical services after being the department’s director for many years. Nominated by the hospital as a way of expressing gratitude, admiration and respect for serving as a role model and advocating for nursing practice and the advancement of the nursing profession. She has led an impressive career as a nurse leader in clinical practice and management while always promoting the most positive image as a nursing professional.

On March 10, hospital leadership surprised Burk with a special recognition ceremony.

The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award is a special recognition in nursing, one created to recognize nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting a positive, professional image for nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their nursing careers and in the various and important roles of nursing.

Burk has been with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for many years, always leading as an example of clinical excellence in her role as the hospital’s interim director of surgical services.

The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an extraordinary nurse who has had an extraordinary career with qualities including compassion, accountability, respectfulness, integrity, self-awareness, empathy, courage, gratitude, resilience and respect, it noted in a release. The award is the hospital’s special way to express deepest gratitude and thanks for the legacy and foundation Burk has built within surgical services at Lake Norman.